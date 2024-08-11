TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 574,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,228. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

