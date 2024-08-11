Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $101.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,319,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Textron by 1,611.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Textron has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

