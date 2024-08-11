The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 1,100,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.