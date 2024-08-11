The Goldman Sachs Group Raises loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.70

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.70 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.
In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,914.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
