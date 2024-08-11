The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

