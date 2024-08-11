Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.21. 3,066,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

