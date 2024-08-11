Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $122,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

