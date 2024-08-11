Titanium Transp (TTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.37 million.

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

