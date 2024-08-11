TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $460.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.00.

BLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.72. 238,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day moving average of $408.14. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

