Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 523,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.