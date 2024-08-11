Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.20. 28,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market cap of C$367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 815,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 815,543 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 902,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,588. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.