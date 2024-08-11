TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $375,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.20) EPS.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

