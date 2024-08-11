Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.52. 621,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,178. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.69 and a 200 day moving average of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

