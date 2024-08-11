Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.51.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. 13,299,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 218.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 130.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.