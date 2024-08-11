Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Critical Contrast

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Merger Co. I and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.86 million 10.56 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.49

Trailblazer Merger Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Merger Co. I and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Merger Co. I N/A -106.78% 2.68% Rigetti Computing -563.97% -59.05% -41.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Merger Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 263.83%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Trailblazer Merger Co. I.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Trailblazer Merger Co. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

