Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,077,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. Transcat has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $147.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

