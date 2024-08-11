Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,832 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 185.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Trading Down 1.9 %

RIG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 12,446,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.