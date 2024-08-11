Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $234.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.48. 1,112,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

