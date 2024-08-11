TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TBRG stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 283,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.65. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,754.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 139,140 shares of company stock worth $1,413,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

