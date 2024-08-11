Truist Financial Increases Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $30.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 2,888,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,174. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

