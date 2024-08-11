Truist Financial Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $670.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $670.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.64.

NYSE:MLM traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

