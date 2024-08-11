Truist Financial Raises Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $55.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

VNOM stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,333 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

