Trupanion’s (TRUP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 1,252,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

