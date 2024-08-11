Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,082 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 100.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PHINIA by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 567,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,353. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.