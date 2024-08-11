U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

