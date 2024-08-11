Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 12,770,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

