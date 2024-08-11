UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,205. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

