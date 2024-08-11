UBS Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 3,233,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.