UBS Group Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $66.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.58.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 738,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,640. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 472,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 50,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

