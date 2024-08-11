Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 4,521,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

