Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 21,445,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $8,944,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $10,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

