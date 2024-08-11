Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

UAA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

