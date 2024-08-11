Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. 359,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,368. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

