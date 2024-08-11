Unison Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. 1,325,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,694. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

