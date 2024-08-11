Unison Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 11,299,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,455,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

