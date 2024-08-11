Unison Advisors LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 193,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,998,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,151,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

