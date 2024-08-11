Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on U. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Unity Software stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,887.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

