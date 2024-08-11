Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of U traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

