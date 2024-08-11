V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Plc lifted its position in V.F. by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,694,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.