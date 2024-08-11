V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 6,614,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

