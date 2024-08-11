Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

VAL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

