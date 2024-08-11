Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.47. 109,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,254. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $278.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

