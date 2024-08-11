Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,305. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

