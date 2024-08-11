Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 767,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

