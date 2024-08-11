Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.07. 99,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,555. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

