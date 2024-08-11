Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.82. 7,661,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

