Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

