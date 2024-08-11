Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

