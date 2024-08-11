Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

