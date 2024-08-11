VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 30.3 %

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

